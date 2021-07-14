Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) Trading Down 3.5%

Shares of Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) fell 3.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.95 and last traded at $12.95. 245 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,014,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.42.

Separately, TheStreet cut Fossil Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Get Fossil Group alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $677.07 million, a PE ratio of -19.12 and a beta of 1.89.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The accessories brand company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter. Fossil Group had a negative net margin of 2.19% and a negative return on equity of 2.51%. The company had revenue of $363.00 million for the quarter.

In other news, EVP Darren E. Hart sold 33,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.68, for a total value of $531,536.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kosta N. Kartsotis sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.94, for a total value of $74,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,255,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,642,204.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 103,899 shares of company stock valued at $1,476,836. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fossil Group by 8.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,692,538 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $95,388,000 after buying an additional 577,697 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Fossil Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,766,401 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $23,985,000 after purchasing an additional 28,284 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Fossil Group by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,478,935 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $12,822,000 after purchasing an additional 190,785 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Fossil Group during the first quarter worth approximately $14,791,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fossil Group by 9.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 786,575 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $9,753,000 after purchasing an additional 69,774 shares during the period. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fossil Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:FOSL)

Fossil Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include traditional watches, smartwatches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

Featured Story: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Fossil Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fossil Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.