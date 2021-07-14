Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Price Target Increased to $125.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

FWRD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forward Air from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. TheStreet lowered Forward Air from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $97.50.

Shares of FWRD opened at $87.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.31 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.25. Forward Air has a 52-week low of $48.15 and a 52-week high of $100.93.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $362.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.37 million. Forward Air had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 10.51%. On average, analysts anticipate that Forward Air will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

In related news, insider Kyle R. Mitchin sold 8,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.13, for a total value of $841,145.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,804,966.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Chris C. Ruble sold 7,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.76, for a total value of $736,095.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 34,993 shares in the company, valued at $3,315,936.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,484 shares of company stock worth $2,356,288. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forward Air in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Forward Air by 127.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 330 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Forward Air during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Forward Air by 736.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 502 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Forward Air in the 1st quarter worth $204,000. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Forward Air

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

