Flutter Entertainment plc (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Flutter Entertainment plc (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $104.00.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PDYPY. HSBC raised shares of Flutter Entertainment from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flutter Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of Flutter Entertainment stock opened at $86.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $30.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.32 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.14. Flutter Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $68.51 and a fifty-two week high of $119.41.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB, PokerStars, Sky Betting & Gaming, Australia, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

