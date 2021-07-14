FLO (FLO) Market Cap Tops $6.36 Million

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded 17% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 14th. One FLO coin can now be bought for about $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC on exchanges. FLO has a market capitalization of $6.36 million and $60,018.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, FLO has traded up 19.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 66.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000346 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000091 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000018 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FLO Profile

FLO (FLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. FLO’s official website is flo.cash. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “FLO was rebranded from Florincoin, it is a public record for building decentralized applications that introduces a new feature called floData. This metadata layer allows reading and writing to the blockchain quickly and easily, encouraging unique apps and tools to be built with FLO. “

