Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Flexible Solutions International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.45. Flexible Solutions International shares last traded at $4.33, with a volume of 270,154 shares.

FSI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Flexible Solutions International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Greenridge Global upgraded shares of Flexible Solutions International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flexible Solutions International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $52.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 1.31.

Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.63 million during the quarter. Flexible Solutions International had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 13.18%. As a group, research analysts expect that Flexible Solutions International Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Flexible Solutions International in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Flexible Solutions International by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 555,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 90,499 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Flexible Solutions International in the fourth quarter valued at $301,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Flexible Solutions International in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Flexible Solutions International by 46.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 59,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 19,028 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

About Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI)

Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.

