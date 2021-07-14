Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Grows Position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $3,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DT. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dynatrace in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Dynatrace by 57.5% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Dynatrace by 4,617.6% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Dynatrace by 292.1% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Dynatrace in the first quarter worth about $86,000. 93.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dynatrace from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. upped their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Dynatrace has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.04.

In other news, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 159,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total value of $9,555,784.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 232,108 shares in the company, valued at $13,945,048.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total value of $3,033,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 634,863 shares in the company, valued at $35,012,694.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 350,903 shares of company stock worth $19,325,620. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DT opened at $60.80 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 233.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.51. Dynatrace, Inc. has a one year low of $33.83 and a one year high of $62.98.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $196.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.69 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 10.76%. Dynatrace’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform for running and optimizing the applications and services. The company's products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as Java, .NET, PHP, Node.js, GoLang, SQL, NoSQL, CICS, IMS, AWS Lambda, Google Cloud Functions, and Microsoft Azure Functions; and Classic Real User Monitoring.

