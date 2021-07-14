Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Decreases Stock Position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund cut its holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 20.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Assurant were worth $2,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Assurant by 920.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Assurant in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Assurant in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Assurant in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Assurant in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Assurant from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Assurant in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $207.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, COO Gene Mergelmeyer sold 40,647 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.38, for a total transaction of $6,478,318.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Robert Lonergan sold 721 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.93, for a total transaction of $117,472.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,875,062.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 49,071 shares of company stock valued at $7,836,360. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIZ stock opened at $155.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.63. Assurant, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.21 and a 1-year high of $163.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $158.55.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.59%.

Assurant announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 13th that allows the company to buyback $900.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 9.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Global Preneed.

