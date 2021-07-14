Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Decreases Holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund trimmed its stake in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 25.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,600 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Rollins were worth $1,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in Rollins by 3.5% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 7,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rollins by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rollins by 1.4% in the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Rollins by 2.2% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rollins by 3.0% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. 39.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROL has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Rollins from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

Rollins stock opened at $35.34 on Wednesday. Rollins, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.49 and a 12-month high of $43.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a PE ratio of 55.80 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Rollins had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 31.56%. The firm had revenue of $535.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $517.60 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Rollins’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Rollins’s payout ratio is currently 59.26%.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

