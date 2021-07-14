Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Decreases Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund trimmed its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $3,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 1.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,257,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,949,000 after purchasing an additional 17,874 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 18.8% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 8.7% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 7.9% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 5.7% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 40,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,057,000 after buying an additional 2,186 shares in the last quarter. 57.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RSG shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Republic Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Republic Services from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.70.

Republic Services stock opened at $112.61 on Wednesday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.58 and a 12-month high of $114.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.93 billion, a PE ratio of 35.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $109.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. Republic Services had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.75%.

In related news, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 1,224 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total value of $135,460.08. Also, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 12,788 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.31, for a total transaction of $1,436,220.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,856 shares of company stock valued at $2,562,565 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

