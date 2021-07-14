Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Buys 800 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $3,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 81.8% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.8% in the first quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 7,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.5% in the first quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $97.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 0.76. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.02 and a 1-year high of $136.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 5.71 and a quick ratio of 5.55.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $236.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.81 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 38.45% and a return on equity of 40.53%. Equities research analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NBIX shares. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.24.

In related news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total transaction of $1,002,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

