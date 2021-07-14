Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Position Increased by Tortoise Index Solutions LLC

Tortoise Index Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 48.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FISV. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $594,904,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Fiserv by 22.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,216,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,525,657,000 after buying an additional 3,877,909 shares during the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S increased its holdings in Fiserv by 14,762.0% in the first quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 3,276,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $390,066,000 after buying an additional 3,254,718 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Fiserv by 122.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,819,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $335,681,000 after buying an additional 1,549,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Fiserv by 322.6% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,918,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $228,355,000 after buying an additional 1,464,334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 23,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total value of $2,707,100,000.00. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.94, for a total value of $2,498,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 234,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,330,414.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,025,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,710,138,000. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

FISV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist downgraded Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James increased their price target on Fiserv from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities downgraded Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.95.

FISV stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $109.50. The stock had a trading volume of 132,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,564,450. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.89. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.15 and a 52 week high of $127.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 5.86%. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.