FirstCash (FCFS) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.22. FirstCash had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 6.83%. The firm had revenue of $407.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect FirstCash to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:FCFS opened at $77.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 29.89 and a beta of 0.82. FirstCash has a fifty-two week low of $51.15 and a fifty-two week high of $84.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from FirstCash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.87%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FCFS. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of FirstCash from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded FirstCash from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on FirstCash from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

FirstCash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

