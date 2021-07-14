First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) is Tower Wealth Partners Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Tower Wealth Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 118,805 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,017 shares during the period. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF accounts for 8.1% of Tower Wealth Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Tower Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $6,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FIXD. Moneywise Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Moneywise Inc. now owns 26,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 124,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,592,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 22.0% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 2,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter.

FIXD stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.82. The company had a trading volume of 20,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,562. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $52.62 and a one year high of $55.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.47.

