First Trust Senior Loan Fund (NASDAQ:FTSL) Short Interest Update

First Trust Senior Loan Fund (NASDAQ:FTSL) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 478,300 shares, an increase of 207.6% from the June 15th total of 155,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 505,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan Fund by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Senior Loan Fund by 3.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 8,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Trust Senior Loan Fund by 28.6% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in First Trust Senior Loan Fund by 31.5% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan Fund by 2.2% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Senior Loan Fund alerts:

FTSL stock opened at $48.02 on Wednesday. First Trust Senior Loan Fund has a 1 year low of $45.38 and a 1 year high of $48.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.02.

Apple Inc is an American multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, that designs, develops, and sells consumer electronics, computer software, and online services. It is considered one of the Big Five companies in the U.S. information technology industry, along with Amazon, Google, Microsoft, and Facebook.

Further Reading: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Senior Loan Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Senior Loan Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.