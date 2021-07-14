First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS) Shares Sold by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC reduced its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 726 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF were worth $1,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 23,333.3% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $52,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $63,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 18.5% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $181,000.

NYSEARCA FTLS opened at $49.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.15. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $41.11 and a 52 week high of $49.23.

