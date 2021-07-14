First National of Nebraska (OTCMKTS:FINN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $13,498.00

First National of Nebraska, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13,498.00 and last traded at $13,498.00, with a volume of 3 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13,300.00.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13,017.58.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a $30.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th.

First National of Nebraska, Inc operates as a holding company for First National Bank of Omaha. The Bank engages in consumer, commercial, real estate, and agricultural lending and retail deposit activities in Nebraska, Iowa, Kansas, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, Wisconsin, Minnesota, and other nearby states.

