First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Receives $14.85 Consensus PT from Brokerages

First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.85.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FHN shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on First Horizon from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Hovde Group upgraded First Horizon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on First Horizon from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 25th.

Shares of FHN stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.47. 6,210,644 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,972,794. The stock has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.51. First Horizon has a 1 year low of $8.53 and a 1 year high of $19.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.20.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $806.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.44 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Horizon will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.18%.

In related news, EVP Susan L. Springfield sold 58,495 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total value of $1,080,402.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 265,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,901,494.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 218,409 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total value of $4,165,059.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,170,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,317,582.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,310,797 shares of company stock worth $24,403,678. 1.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FHN. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 115,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after buying an additional 18,200 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 226,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,911,000 after buying an additional 26,130 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 32,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited lifted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 27,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 7,128 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

