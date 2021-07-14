First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.38.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FHB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised First Hawaiian from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James assumed coverage on First Hawaiian in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group upgraded First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

NASDAQ FHB traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.68. 460,050 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 764,067. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.41. First Hawaiian has a 1-year low of $14.15 and a 1-year high of $30.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.44. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 27.25%. The business had revenue of $129.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Hawaiian will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is presently 71.72%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Hawaiian in the fourth quarter valued at $9,475,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of First Hawaiian in the first quarter valued at $1,769,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 15.3% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,252,302 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,276,000 after purchasing an additional 165,994 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 6.4% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 173,745 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,756,000 after purchasing an additional 10,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Hawaiian in the fourth quarter valued at $1,261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

About First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

