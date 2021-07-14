Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$39.35.

FTT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Finning International from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Finning International from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$38.50 target price on shares of Finning International in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Finning International from C$41.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$44.00 target price on shares of Finning International and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th.

Shares of TSE FTT traded down C$0.52 on Tuesday, reaching C$31.43. 195,665 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 386,868. Finning International has a fifty-two week low of C$18.54 and a fifty-two week high of C$35.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$32.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.10 billion and a PE ratio of 20.54.

Finning International (TSE:FTT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.49 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Finning International will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a $0.205 dividend. This is an increase from Finning International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Finning International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.59%.

In other news, Senior Officer Scott Thomson sold 11,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.50, for a total transaction of C$398,659.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 219,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,369,137.48. Also, Senior Officer Gregory Palaschuk sold 1,268 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.20, for a total value of C$40,832.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,005,864.80. Insiders sold 13,644 shares of company stock valued at $454,657 in the last ninety days.

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. It offers telehandlers, compact and small wheel loaders, mini excavators; heavy construction equipment, such as articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, track loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers; and skidders, forest machines, track feller bunchers, log stackers, multi docker material handlers, cable yarding systems, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic mining shovels, and underground mining load haul dump (LHD) loaders.

