Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Finch Therapeutics Group Inc. is a clinical-stage microbiome therapeutics company leveraging its Human-First Discovery(R) platform to develop a novel class of orally administered biological drugs. The company’s product candidate includes CP101, FIN-211, FIN-524 and FIN-525. Finch Therapeutics Group Inc. is based in SOMERVILLE, Mass. “

Get Finch Therapeutics Group alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Finch Therapeutics Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a buy rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Finch Therapeutics Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Finch Therapeutics Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company.

Finch Therapeutics Group stock opened at $15.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.10. Finch Therapeutics Group has a twelve month low of $11.56 and a twelve month high of $22.50.

Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.77). The business had revenue of $3.55 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Finch Therapeutics Group will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Finch Therapeutics Group in the first quarter worth about $51,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Finch Therapeutics Group in the first quarter worth about $181,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Finch Therapeutics Group in the first quarter worth about $239,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Finch Therapeutics Group in the first quarter worth about $279,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in Finch Therapeutics Group in the first quarter worth about $323,000. 14.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Finch Therapeutics Group

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome therapeutics company, develops a novel class of orally administered biological drugs in the United States. The company's lead candidate is CP101, an orally administered microbiome capsule that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with recurrent Clostridioides difficile infection, as well as for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Finch Therapeutics Group (FNCH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Finch Therapeutics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finch Therapeutics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.