Financial Survey: Centerra Gold (CGAU) & The Competition

Centerra Gold (NYSE: CGAU) is one of 99 publicly-traded companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Centerra Gold to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

This table compares Centerra Gold and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Centerra Gold 31.99% 20.49% 16.11% Centerra Gold Competitors 286.36% 4.79% -0.36%

This table compares Centerra Gold and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Centerra Gold $1.69 billion $408.54 million 4.72 Centerra Gold Competitors $1.46 billion $182.75 million 3.40

Centerra Gold has higher revenue and earnings than its rivals. Centerra Gold is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

25.9% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by institutional investors. 9.3% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Centerra Gold and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Centerra Gold 1 6 1 0 2.00 Centerra Gold Competitors 738 3293 3506 104 2.39

Centerra Gold presently has a consensus price target of $10.83, suggesting a potential upside of 48.00%. As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 50.78%. Given Centerra Gold’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Centerra Gold has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Centerra Gold rivals beat Centerra Gold on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc., a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.