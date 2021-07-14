Financial Comparison: AMS (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) versus Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY)

AMS (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) and Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Get AMS alerts:

AMS has a beta of 1.65, suggesting that its share price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Commerzbank has a beta of 1.69, suggesting that its share price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500.

0.2% of Commerzbank shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares AMS and Commerzbank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AMS -0.96% 8.38% 3.39% Commerzbank -21.24% -7.91% -0.45%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for AMS and Commerzbank, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AMS 2 4 3 0 2.11 Commerzbank 2 8 1 0 1.91

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AMS and Commerzbank’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AMS $4.17 billion 1.27 -$15.00 million N/A N/A Commerzbank $12.73 billion 0.66 -$3.28 billion ($2.69) -2.48

AMS has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Commerzbank.

Summary

AMS beats Commerzbank on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AMS

ams AG designs, manufactures, and sells analog and analog intensive mixed signal integrated circuits in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia/Pacific. The company operates through Consumer, Non-Consumer, and OSRAM segments. It offers 3D, audio, capacitive, CMOS image, light, medical and health, position, power management, temperature, and smart light management sensors; wireless sensor nodes; sensor interfaces; and analog and mixed signal application specific integrated circuit solutions for the automotive, industry, medical, and smart building, as well as mobile, consumer, and communication markets. The company also provides light detection and ranging, a sensing technology for remote object detection and ranging using a light source and receiver. The company was formerly known as austriamicrosystems AG and changed its name to ams AG in May 2012. ams AG was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in PremstÃ¤tten, Austria.

About Commerzbank

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services. It also provides money market, and commodities and precious metals products; interest, currency, and liquidity management services, as well as wealth management services. The company operates approximately 790 branches. Commerzbank AG was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Frankfurt am Main, Germany.

Receive News & Ratings for AMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.