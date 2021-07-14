Financial Architects Inc Reduces Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Financial Architects Inc lessened its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,396 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 131.3% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 185 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 55.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UPS traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $209.94. 36,634 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,921,065. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.04 and a 1-year high of $219.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $210.10.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.62 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 193.06% and a net margin of 5.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 49.57%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UPS. Citigroup raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Berenberg Bank set a $150.00 price target on United Parcel Service and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.92.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

