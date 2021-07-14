Financial Architects Inc Cuts Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Financial Architects Inc lowered its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 0.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,488 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,229,508 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,323,402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060,453 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,857,830 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,715,758,000 after buying an additional 230,261 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,934,854 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,192,004,000 after acquiring an additional 150,538 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 2.4% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,919,749 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,187,831,000 after acquiring an additional 185,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $1,577,735,000. Institutional investors own 72.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ACN. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Accenture in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $309.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $305.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Bank of America raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Accenture from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Accenture has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.13.

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.46, for a total transaction of $170,500.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 172,422 shares in the company, valued at $50,598,960.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total value of $754,546.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,975,133.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,708 shares of company stock valued at $7,695,870. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ACN traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $314.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,098,553. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $289.68. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $210.42 and a fifty-two week high of $316.22. The company has a market cap of $199.29 billion, a PE ratio of 34.97, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.09.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.18%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

