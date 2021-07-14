Financial Architects Inc Boosts Stock Position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Financial Architects Inc boosted its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) by 46.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 226,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 72,109 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $3,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 114.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the first quarter worth about $53,000.

PDBC traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $20.07. The company had a trading volume of 73,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,552,639. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 52-week low of $13.03 and a 52-week high of $20.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.63.

