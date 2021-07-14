Financial Architects Inc Boosts Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Financial Architects Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,239 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,186 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up 0.9% of Financial Architects Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $5,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,819,000 after purchasing an additional 10,413 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 14,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,056,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 19,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $106,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $157.53. 48,592 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,402,971. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $118.29 and a fifty-two week high of $158.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $154.89.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

