Financial Architects Inc Acquires 17,908 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Financial Architects Inc increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 16.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 126,324 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,908 shares during the quarter. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BSCM. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

NYSEARCA:BSCM traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.60. The stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,682. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.58 and a one year high of $21.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.62.

