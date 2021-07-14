Financial Analysis: Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) vs. LSL Property Services (OTCMKTS:LSLPF)

LSL Property Services (OTCMKTS:LSLPF) and Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

LSL Property Services has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Monmouth Real Estate Investment has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares LSL Property Services and Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LSL Property Services N/A N/A N/A Monmouth Real Estate Investment 59.97% 18.16% 5.29%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for LSL Property Services and Monmouth Real Estate Investment, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LSL Property Services 0 1 0 0 2.00 Monmouth Real Estate Investment 0 3 1 0 2.25

Monmouth Real Estate Investment has a consensus target price of $17.80, suggesting a potential downside of 7.10%. Given Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Monmouth Real Estate Investment is more favorable than LSL Property Services.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares LSL Property Services and Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LSL Property Services N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Monmouth Real Estate Investment $167.82 million 11.22 -$22.14 million $0.78 24.56

LSL Property Services has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Monmouth Real Estate Investment.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

65.4% of Monmouth Real Estate Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.9% of Monmouth Real Estate Investment shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Monmouth Real Estate Investment beats LSL Property Services on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LSL Property Services

LSL Property Services plc provides residential property services for lenders, buyers and sellers of residential properties, tenants, and landlords in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Estate Agency; Financial Services; and Surveying and Valuation Services. The Estate Agency segment is involved in the sale and letting of residential properties; operation of a network of high street branches; and provision of repossession and asset management services. This segment also provides marketing and conveyancing services. The Financial Services segment arranges mortgages for various lenders; and pure protection and general insurance policies for a panel of insurance companies. The Surveying and Valuation Services segment provides valuations and professional survey services of residential properties. The company also offers panel and property management services. It operates a network of 226 owned and 130 franchised estate agency branches. LSL Property Services plc was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

About Monmouth Real Estate Investment

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 121 properties, containing a total of approximately 24.5 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 31 states. Our occupancy rate as of this date is 99.7%.

