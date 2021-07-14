Fei Protocol Tops 24-Hour Volume of $35.18 Million (FEI)

Fei Protocol (CURRENCY:FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 14th. One Fei Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00003080 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Fei Protocol has traded down 0.7% against the dollar. Fei Protocol has a total market capitalization of $2.03 billion and $35.18 million worth of Fei Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003091 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001876 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.58 or 0.00041958 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.41 or 0.00115580 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.63 or 0.00153336 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32,409.44 or 1.00136930 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002852 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $302.08 or 0.00933356 BTC.

About Fei Protocol

Fei Protocol’s total supply is 2,041,429,433 coins. Fei Protocol’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol

