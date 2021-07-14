Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Major Shareholder Artur Bergman Sells 14,423 Shares

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) major shareholder Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total transaction of $674,996.40. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Artur Bergman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 6th, Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total transaction of $820,957.16.

On Monday, June 21st, Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.07, for a total transaction of $808,697.61.

On Monday, June 7th, Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total transaction of $720,284.62.

On Monday, May 24th, Artur Bergman sold 19,770 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $903,291.30.

On Friday, May 21st, Artur Bergman sold 9,076 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total transaction of $409,781.40.

On Tuesday, May 18th, Artur Bergman sold 16,853 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total transaction of $726,869.89.

On Tuesday, May 11th, Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $664,900.30.

On Monday, May 3rd, Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $894,658.69.

On Monday, April 26th, Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.47, for a total transaction of $1,016,388.81.

On Monday, April 19th, Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.64, for a total transaction of $975,571.72.

Shares of NYSE FSLY traded down $2.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,809,970. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.36. The company has a quick ratio of 11.88, a current ratio of 11.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.76 and a beta of 1.12. Fastly, Inc. has a one year low of $39.47 and a one year high of $136.50.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $84.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.15 million. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 14.53% and a negative net margin of 43.04%. As a group, analysts expect that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSLY. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in Fastly during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Fastly during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Fastly during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fastly during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in Fastly during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on FSLY. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Fastly from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Fastly from $105.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Fastly in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fastly currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.69.

About Fastly

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

