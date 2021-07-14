Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Sets New 12-Month High Following Dividend Announcement

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $54.86 and last traded at $54.08, with a volume of 17736 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.84.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 27th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.17%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FAST shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Fastenal from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.75.

The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $30.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.56.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.00% and a net margin of 15.22%. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FAST. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 918,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,830,000 after buying an additional 86,442 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 97.8% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. SRB Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth $797,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth $523,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 782,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,206,000 after purchasing an additional 93,255 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

About Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

