Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank which operates as a locally owned and operated community bank serving Northwest Ohio and Northeast Indiana. The bank provides commercial banking, retail banking and other financial services through its 19 offices with locations in Fulton, Defiance, Henry, Williams, and Wood counties in Northwest Ohio. In Northeast Indiana they have offices located in DeKalb and Steuben counties. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. is based in Archbold, Ohio. “

FMAO traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.65. 26,263 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,747. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.39 million, a P/E ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.31. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a 1 year low of $19.50 and a 1 year high of $27.58.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $20.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 million. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 23.72%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Andrew J. Briggs sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total value of $44,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew J. Briggs sold 4,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $110,027.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 209,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,619,194.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,799 shares of company stock valued at $215,747. Insiders own 8.53% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMAO. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 293.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 81.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $203,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $286,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $314,000. 19.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking account services, as well as savings and time deposit services, such as certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement and health savings accounts.

