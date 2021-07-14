Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Farfetch Limited provides retails apparel products. The Company operates an online platform which offers bags, coats, dresses, jackets, jewelry, swimwear, trouser, shoes, knitwear, suits, shorts, watches and accessories. Farfetch Limited is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Get Farfetch alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Farfetch from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Farfetch from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.75.

Shares of Farfetch stock traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $49.98. 4,426,494 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,756,407. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.59. Farfetch has a fifty-two week low of $18.98 and a fifty-two week high of $73.87. The firm has a market cap of $17.70 billion, a PE ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 3.31.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $485.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.79 million. Farfetch had a negative net margin of 150.27% and a negative return on equity of 1,281.44%. Farfetch’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. Research analysts predict that Farfetch will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTCH. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Farfetch during the 1st quarter worth approximately $276,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Farfetch during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,552,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Farfetch during the 4th quarter worth approximately $906,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Farfetch during the 4th quarter worth approximately $644,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Farfetch during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Farfetch Company Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Farfetch (FTCH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Farfetch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farfetch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.