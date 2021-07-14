Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) is Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s 7th Largest Position

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,456,214 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 198,102 shares during the period. Facebook makes up 1.0% of Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Facebook were worth $426,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ADE LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Baron Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 71.4% in the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.41, for a total transaction of $89,102.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,901,177.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.84, for a total transaction of $20,797,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,278,170 shares of company stock worth $742,928,478. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Citigroup lowered shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $376.20.

Facebook stock traded down $3.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $349.01. 350,566 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,088,840. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $332.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $989.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $226.90 and a 52-week high of $358.79.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

