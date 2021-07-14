EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $7.25 target price on the credit services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Ezcorp Inc. is engaged in establishing, acquiring, and operating pawnshops which function as convenient sources of consumer credit and as value-oriented specialty retailers of primarily previously owned merchandise. Through its lending function, the company makes relatively small, non-recourse loans secured by pledges of tangible personal property. The company contracts for a pawn service charge to compensate it for each pawn loan. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of EZCORP from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

Shares of EZPW stock opened at $6.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $341.21 million, a P/E ratio of -17.97 and a beta of 1.53. EZCORP has a one year low of $4.34 and a one year high of $7.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.76. The company has a quick ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 4.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $184.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.84 million. EZCORP had a negative net margin of 2.59% and a positive return on equity of 3.21%. The company’s revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that EZCORP will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EZPW. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in EZCORP by 2.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 95,656 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EZCORP during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in EZCORP by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 132,747 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in EZCORP by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,796,952 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,397,000 after acquiring an additional 83,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in EZCORP by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 174,713 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 19,538 shares in the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EZCORP Company Profile

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. The company also sells merchandise, primarily collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and pre-owned merchandise purchased from customers. It offers pawn loans, which are nonrecourse loans collateralized by tangible personal property, including jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments.

