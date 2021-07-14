Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 62,600 shares, a growth of 268.2% from the June 15th total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 205,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

EXPGY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Experian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Experian from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Experian in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Experian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Experian currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

OTCMKTS:EXPGY traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.73. 64,799 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,741. Experian has a 1-year low of $31.51 and a 1-year high of $41.99. The company has a market cap of $38.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.91, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.75.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%. Experian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.80%.

Experian Company Profile

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

