ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EXLS) Director Buys $267,075.00 in Stock

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EXLS) Director Garen K. Staglin acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $106.83 per share, with a total value of $267,075.00.

Shares of ExlService stock traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $107.45. 76,767 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,110. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $59.20 and a one year high of $108.66.

Get ExlService alerts:

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.