ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EXLS) Director Buys $267,075.00 in Stock

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EXLS) Director Garen K. Staglin acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $106.83 per share, with a total value of $267,075.00.
Shares of ExlService stock traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $107.45. 76,767 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,110. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $59.20 and a one year high of $108.66.
About ExlService
