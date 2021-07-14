Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) Receives C$45.65 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$45.65.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. ATB Capital lifted their target price on Exchange Income from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Exchange Income from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Exchange Income from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$47.00 target price on shares of Exchange Income in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Exchange Income from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th.

Shares of EIF stock traded up C$0.33 on Friday, reaching C$40.23. The stock had a trading volume of 12,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,317. The firm has a market cap of C$1.52 billion and a PE ratio of 35.82. Exchange Income has a 1 year low of C$25.76 and a 1 year high of C$41.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.71, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$39.55.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.23. The company had revenue of C$300.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$288.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exchange Income will post 2.8800001 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.67%. Exchange Income’s payout ratio is currently 204.67%.

About Exchange Income

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

