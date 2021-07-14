EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $118.22 Million

Equities research analysts predict that EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) will post sales of $118.22 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for EVO Payments’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $115.78 million to $120.10 million. EVO Payments posted sales of $94.28 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that EVO Payments will report full year sales of $485.59 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $479.40 million to $490.16 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $543.95 million, with estimates ranging from $520.70 million to $567.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover EVO Payments.

Get EVO Payments alerts:

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 0.53%. The business had revenue of $106.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. EVO Payments’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have commented on EVOP. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of EVO Payments in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on EVO Payments from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Compass Point upgraded EVO Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised EVO Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. EVO Payments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.67.

NASDAQ EVOP traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $29.29. The stock had a trading volume of 145,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,306. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -183.06, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.63. EVO Payments has a 12 month low of $20.45 and a 12 month high of $31.99.

In related news, EVP Michael L. Reidenbach sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total transaction of $631,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 314,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,462,055.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Anthony J. Radesca sold 25,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total value of $726,809.58. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,735.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,467 shares of company stock valued at $2,494,897 over the last 90 days. 42.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,201,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,474,000 after purchasing an additional 216,712 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EVO Payments in the fourth quarter valued at $248,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 3,085 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 63,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after buying an additional 17,397 shares during the period. 57.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EVO Payments Company Profile

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, cellphone-based SMS integrated payment collection services, security tokenization and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale, dynamic currency conversion, ACH, loyalty offers, and other ancillary solutions.

Further Reading: What is a portfolio manager?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EVO Payments (EVOP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EVO Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVO Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.