Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Director Sells $813,960.00 in Stock

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Director Eileen F. Raney sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total value of $813,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Everi stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.01. 42,648 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 989,217. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.34 and a beta of 3.11. Everi Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $5.13 and a one year high of $25.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.39, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $139.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.64 million. Everi had a negative return on equity of 13,310.05% and a negative net margin of 11.65%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVRI. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Everi during the first quarter worth $29,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Everi by 80.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 8,119 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Everi by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 182,816 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,525,000 after buying an additional 16,369 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Everi by 195.9% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 44,997 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 29,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Everi by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 126,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,744,000 after buying an additional 12,698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EVRI. Raymond James increased their price target on Everi from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Everi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Everi in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Everi from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on Everi in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.67.

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

