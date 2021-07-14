Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Shares Acquired by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 154,346 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,145 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Evergy were worth $9,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EVRG. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Evergy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Evergy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Evergy by 22.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVRG stock opened at $61.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.36. Evergy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.61 and a 12 month high of $65.64.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.08. Evergy had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.03%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EVRG. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Evergy in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Evergy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wolfe Research raised Evergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Evergy in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.20.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

