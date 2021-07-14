Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eventbrite, Inc. offers a platform which allows users to provide online event planning services, as well as publishes, promotes and sells tickets through social networks and e-mails. Eventbrite, Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

NYSE:EB traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.72. 1,444,479 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,455,638. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.39 and a beta of 3.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.88. Eventbrite has a fifty-two week low of $8.18 and a fifty-two week high of $26.51.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.02. Eventbrite had a negative return on equity of 39.38% and a negative net margin of 192.51%. The firm had revenue of $27.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.56 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eventbrite will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Charles Baker sold 47,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total transaction of $933,375.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,022 shares in the company, valued at $766,782.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 16.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EB. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eventbrite during the 4th quarter worth about $258,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Eventbrite by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 216,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,917,000 after purchasing an additional 25,589 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Eventbrite by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 4,967 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Eventbrite in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Eventbrite by 274.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 9,941 shares in the last quarter. 78.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eventbrite Company Profile

Eventbrite, Inc operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales.

