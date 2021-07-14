Evedo Hits Market Cap of $1.46 Million (EVED)

Evedo (CURRENCY:EVED) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 14th. One Evedo coin can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000308 BTC on major exchanges. Evedo has a total market cap of $1.46 million and $1.30 million worth of Evedo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Evedo has traded down 5.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003053 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.10 or 0.00052178 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002885 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003054 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00015532 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $277.57 or 0.00846931 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000373 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00005338 BTC.

About Evedo

EVED is a coin. It was first traded on August 28th, 2018. Evedo’s total supply is 17,756,590 coins and its circulating supply is 14,435,777 coins. Evedo’s official Twitter account is @evedotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Evedo is www.evedo.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Evedo is a blockchain-based platform, consisting of B2B & B2C Marketplaces. It unifies all businesses and participants involved in organizing events. Their aim is to build a marketplace and a ecosystem that will help the $850+ Billion event industry grow by connecting all parties without middlemen. Main players in the B2C Marketplace would be Organizers, Promoters and Attendees. The main functions will be to Buy/Sell tickets and market events to new or existing audiences. “

Evedo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evedo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Evedo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Evedo using one of the exchanges listed above.

