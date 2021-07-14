EuroSite Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:EUSP) Short Interest Update

EuroSite Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:EUSP) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 87.5% from the June 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 716,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

EUSP opened at $0.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.73. EuroSite Power has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.05.

EuroSite Power Company Profile

EuroSite Power Inc, owns, operates, and distributes on-site energy systems in the United Kingdom and Europe. Its energy systems produces and supplies electricity, heat, hot water, and cooling solutions to commercial and industrial customers, such as healthcare facilities, hotels, multi-family hotels, multi-family residential buildings, leisure centers, industrial buildings, and schools and colleges.

