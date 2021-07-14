EuroSite Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:EUSP) Short Interest Update

EuroSite Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:EUSP) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 87.5% from the June 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 716,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
EUSP opened at $0.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.73. EuroSite Power has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.05.
EuroSite Power Company Profile
