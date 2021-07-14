EUNO (EUNO) Price Hits $0.0010 on Exchanges

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. One EUNO coin can currently be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. EUNO has a total market cap of $6.18 million and $12,971.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, EUNO has traded down 28.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get EUNO alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $410.62 or 0.01253288 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000871 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000140 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 50% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 31.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About EUNO

EUNO (EUNO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 6,257,331,809 coins. The official website for EUNO is www.euno.co. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “EUNO is a privacy-by-choice decentralized cryptocurrency that was established in June 2018 with the aim of becoming a leading payment medium in tomorrow's cashless society. In its bid to create a sustainable and trustworthy product, EUNO stresses the importance of fair distribution, long-term stability, and ease of use. Its flagship product EUNO·Pay will permit instant crypto-to-fiat mobile payments using near field communication (NFC) technology and offer a return on utilized coins through its in-development ACID protocol. EUNO is a self-funded project that endorses a participatory approach in the development and strategic direction through its decentralized governance system. It is supported by an international team from diverse professional backgrounds such as software engineering, product development, finance, and marketing. Our goal is to have a profitable, stable, safe, and anonymous blockchain that provides consumers and businesses unrivaled transaction processing, value, and tailored services. “

Buying and Selling EUNO

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EUNO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EUNO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EUNO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EUNO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.