Eugene M. Bullis Sells 60,873 Shares of The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NYSE:STKS) Stock

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NYSE:STKS) Director Eugene M. Bullis sold 60,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total transaction of $763,956.15.

Shares of STKS traded down $0.41 on Wednesday, reaching $9.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,791. The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $13.34.

The ONE Group Hospitality Company Profile

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

