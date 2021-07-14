Eudaimonia Partners LLC Sells 6,948 Shares of iShares MSCI Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:ERUS)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:ERUS) by 24.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,948 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Russia ETF were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ERUS. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Russia ETF by 4,413.6% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 427,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,934,000 after acquiring an additional 417,836 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Russia ETF by 61.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 934,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,862,000 after buying an additional 354,490 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Russia ETF by 971.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 239,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,929,000 after buying an additional 217,090 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Russia ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,265,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Russia ETF by 20.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 94,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,747,000 after buying an additional 15,825 shares during the period.

ERUS stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.89. 156,530 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,915. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.51. iShares MSCI Russia ETF has a 1 year low of $29.64 and a 1 year high of $45.34.

