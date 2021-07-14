Eudaimonia Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC lowered its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,328 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 18,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 6.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,230,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $549,204,000 after acquiring an additional 452,126 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 25.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,158,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $239,943,000 after purchasing an additional 633,900 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 7,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in Dominion Energy by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. 65.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:D traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $74.51. 10,080 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,941,800. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.85 and a 52-week high of $86.95. The stock has a market cap of $60.09 billion, a PE ratio of 70.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.34.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 71.19%.

D has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho cut their price target on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Scotiabank raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.20.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

