Eudaimonia Partners LLC Purchases 2,011 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 135.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,492 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $216.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $154.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Argus raised shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.47.

GD traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $190.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 985,940. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $129.17 and a 52 week high of $197.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $53.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.99.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 2nd that allows the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the aerospace company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.27%.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Marine Systems segment designs and builds nuclear-powered submarines, surface combatants, and auxiliary ships for the United States Navy and Jones Act ships for commercial customers, as well as oil and product tankers, and container and cargo ships.

