Eudaimonia Partners LLC Buys 212 Shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,188 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICVT. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 111,731.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,000,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 1,236.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 752,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,950,000 after purchasing an additional 696,581 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,809,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,129,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 615.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 299,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,380,000 after purchasing an additional 257,337 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Convertible Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS ICVT traded down $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.59. 112,498 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.93. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.43 and a 52-week high of $58.18.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.